Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares surged in early trading on Thursday after the customer engagement software company posted fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, but investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said there were some hiccups.

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating and no price target, noted that Twilio topped revenue expectations, generating $842.7 million in sales, up 54% year-over-year, but its "profit challenges worsened," and the loss estimate for the first-quarter was "much larger" than Wall Street was expecting.

The Jeff Lawson-led Twilio said it expects to lose between 23 and 26 cents per share on $760 million to $770 million in revenue during the period.

"The tone of the call was laced with calculated optimism; however, key metrics continued to deteriorate," White wrote in a note to investors. "Moreover, we find the magnitude of Twilio’s losses extraordinary."

Twilio shares rose more than 10% to $222.70 in early Thursday trading.

In addition, White said that Twilio was a "major beneficiary" from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is now starting to move past difficult growth comparisons and as more people value privacy, particularly due to Apple's App Tracking Transparency initiatives, Twilio's Segment portfolio appears poised to benefit.

Last month, Macquarie said that Twilio (TWLO) was among the best positioned software companies to deal with multiple compression in 2022, as higher interest rates hurt technology stocks.