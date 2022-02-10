Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rejected $45K and turned negative immediately after headline consumer price inflation rose to its highest level in 40 years.

Following the stronger-than-expected CPI print, bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped as much as $1K per token in less than five minutes to $43.5K. Shortly thereafter, BTC reclaimed $45K, recently changing hands just below the key technical level.

Looking at the entire digital asset ecosystem, the global crypto market cap is also slipping about 2% in the past 24 hours, with ethereum (ETH-USD -1.4%) down to $3.1K, and binance coin (BNB-USD -0.7%), ripple (XRP-USD -3.8%), cardano (ADA-USD -1.0%), terra (LUNA-USD -2.7%) and avalanche (AVAX-USD -1.7%), all trading in net negative territory.

Crypto-related stocks are trading mixed out of the gate, including: MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI -1.1%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT +0.4%), Coinbase Global (COIN -2.3%), Bitfarms (BITF +0.5%), BIT Mining (BTCM), Bakkt (BKKT -5.4%) and Silvergate (SI +1.4%). CleanSpark (CLSK +9.1%) is an exceptional gainer following robust first-quarter results.

Note that Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) also slipped to about $1,820 per ounce after the January inflation release, and has since erased most of those losses. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly topped 2% earlier in the session, exceeding levels seen since before the pandemic started - recently standing at 1.98%.

Earlier in the week ended Feb. 11, J.P. Morgan estimated bitcoin's fair value at $38K.