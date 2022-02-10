Bitcoin slumps after hotter-than-expected CPI print

Bitcoin Bubble: Benjamin Franklin blowing bubblegum, Ideas for US bitcoin market bubble

Tast Nawarat/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rejected $45K and turned negative immediately after headline consumer price inflation rose to its highest level in 40 years.

Following the stronger-than-expected CPI print, bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped as much as $1K per token in less than five minutes to $43.5K. Shortly thereafter, BTC reclaimed $45K, recently changing hands just below the key technical level.

Looking at the entire digital asset ecosystem, the global crypto market cap is also slipping about 2% in the past 24 hours, with ethereum (ETH-USD -1.4%) down to $3.1K, and binance coin (BNB-USD -0.7%), ripple (XRP-USD -3.8%), cardano (ADA-USD -1.0%), terra (LUNA-USD -2.7%) and avalanche (AVAX-USD -1.7%), all trading in net negative territory.

Crypto-related stocks are trading mixed out of the gate, including: MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI -1.1%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT +0.4%), Coinbase Global (COIN -2.3%), Bitfarms (BITF +0.5%), BIT Mining (BTCM), Bakkt (BKKT -5.4%) and Silvergate (SI +1.4%). CleanSpark (CLSK +9.1%) is an exceptional gainer following robust first-quarter results.

Note that Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) also slipped to about $1,820 per ounce after the January inflation release, and has since erased most of those losses. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly topped 2% earlier in the session, exceeding levels seen since before the pandemic started - recently standing at 1.98%.

Earlier in the week ended Feb. 11, J.P. Morgan estimated bitcoin's fair value at $38K.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.