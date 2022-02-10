Duke Energy (DUK -1.7%) reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenues that missed analyst estimates, driven by mild weather, fewer renewable projects placed in service and share dilution.

Adjusted for an impairment charge related to a South Carolina Supreme Court decision on coal ash and insurance proceeds, Duke's Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.94 fell from $1.03 in the year-earlier quarter.

Duke's electric utility and infrastructure division reported Q4 net income of $670M, compared with a $170M loss in the prior-year period, which was hurt by a coal ash settlement in North Carolina.

For FY 2022, the company issued in-line guidance for EPS of $5.30-$5.60, vs. $5.47 analyst consensus estimate and above the $5.24 posted in FY 2021.

Duke also said it is targeting a 5%-7% growth rate in adjusted earnings through 2026 from the original 2021 midpoint of $5.15, as it invests in modernizing its grid and transitioning toward zero or lower-carbon emitting generation.

Duke Energy shares have gained 12% over the past year but are flat so far this year.