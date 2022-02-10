Mortgage rates surge to highest level since pandemic, 3.69%

Feb. 10, 2022

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.69% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Feb. 10, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 3.55%; higher than 2.73% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • Rates have jumped to the highest level since the emergence of the pandemic; "Rate increases are expected to continue due to a strong labor market and high inflation, which likely will have an adverse impact on homebuyer demand," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield also moved higher to 1.92% from 1.78% last week.
  • 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.93% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.77% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.19%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.80% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.71% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.79%.
  • Fed Reserve indicated that it would commence series of interest rate hikes in March; with housing supply being short even before the pandemic, rising interest rates and higher prices will make it even harder to buy a new home.
  • Mortgage applications decreased 8.1% from the previous week, a response to an uptick in mortgage rates and record houses prices, as per the MBA survey for the week ending Feb. 4.
  • The average loan size again hit another record high at $446K; seasonally adjusted refi index fell 7.3% while the purchase index dropped 9.6%.
  • Demand for home loans dropped by 8.1% last week as mortgage rates continued their surge.
  • As cited by Reuters, overall mortgage demand is now down 39.6% Y/Y led by a 52% Y/Y refinance dropoff.
  • Homebuilding stocks are all trading in the red in early trading hours: (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:TOL), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:MTH), (NYSE:BLD)
