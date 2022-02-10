Acadia Pharmaceuticals upgraded to buy at Wainwright on trofinetide potential

Feb. 10, 2022

  • H.C. Wainwright has upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to buy from neutral on the potential of trofinetide to take market share for Rett syndrome.
  • The firm has doubled its price target of $36 (34% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • The target assumes estimated revenue of $1.8B from Nuplazid (pimavanserin) and trofinetide in 2030.
  • Analyst Andrew Fein said that after calls with pediatric neurologists with expertise in Rett syndrome, he thinks trofinetide can gain significant market share barring any other disease-modifying treatments.
  • "Along with trofinetide, we think the recently announced collaboration deal with Stoke Therapeutics (STOK -1.3%) for SYNGAP1 and MECP2, in particular, might help boost Acadia's pipeline in the future," he added.
