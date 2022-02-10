Datadog shares rocket higher on strong results, upbeat outlook

Feb. 10, 2022 10:28 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)AMZNBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments

Cloud Network Solution

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was barking up the right tree, Thursday, as the network monitoring and security technology company's shares surged more than 14% following a better-than-expected earnings report and outlook.

Prior to the start of trading, Datadog (DDOG) said that for its fourth quarter it earned $0.20 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $326.2 million. Those results blew away analysts' forecasts for a profit of $0.11 a share on $291.5 million in sales.

During the year-ago quarter, Datadog (DDOG) earned $0.06 a share on $177.5 million in revenue.

The company said its results reflect items such as an increased partnership with Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), and growing numbers of larger-volume customers. Datadog (DDOG) said it ended the quarter with 216 customers with annual revenue rates of at least $1 million, compared to 101 such customers at the end of 2020.

For its current business quarter, Datadog (DDOG) said it expects to earn between $0.10 and $0.12 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue in a range of $334 million to $339 million.

Volume in Datadog's (DDOG) was higher than usual, with 6.6 million shares exchanged in early trading. The company averages just over 4 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.

Datadog (DDOG) also got a boost in January when it announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AMZN).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.