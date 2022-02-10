With the rate of inflation grabbing so many headlines since the pandemic, it's worth taking a deeper look into how the consumer price index is aggregated. Primarily, the consumer price index provides a gauge for how much people are paying for goods and services.

To start, the CPI reflects the spending patterns of two population groups — all urban consumers and urban wage earners and clerical workers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics points out. The all-urban consumer group represents ~93% of the total U.S. population, and is based on the expenditures of almost all residents of urban or metropolitan areas, including professionals, the self-employed, the poor, the unemployed, and retired people as well as urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The gauge, though, doesn't include the spending of those people living in rural nonmetropolitan areas, farming families, people in the military, and those in institutions, such as prisons and mental hospitals.

The BLS collects prices on food, clothing, shelter, fuel, transportation, doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. The data is collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and ~22K retail locations (such as department stores, supermarkets, filing stations, and hospitals.) Taxes directly associated with the purchases are also included in the data,

Price changes for the various items in each location are aggregated using weights, which represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group, the BLS said.

And with January's CPI report, the weightings of the indexes have changed. They're now based on consumer spending patterns across 2019 and 2020, replacing the weights based on spending in the two previous years, Pantheon Macro points out. And since consumer spending patterns shifted significantly towards goods and away from services in 2020 due to the pandemic, that will affect this year's CPI readings.

"The outcome of this exercise will be that the weighting of services hit by the pandemic, including lodging, food service, recreation, personal car services spending on haircuts fell in 2020, a lot — will fall significantly, while the weighting of housing costs, which already are the biggest element of the core CPI, by far, will rise modestly," Pantheon said. In the goods sector, weightings of vehicles and clothing will dip slightly, the firm said.

The index measures also based on a reference date. The CPI all urban and the wage earner indexes have a reference base of 1982-84 equal to 100. The reference base for the core CPI all urban index is December 1999=100.

