Energy inflation - what does the future hold for consumer prices

The Bureau of labor statistics monthly CPI reports are generally quoted on an "ex food and energy" basis; however, higher energy costs are beginning to make their way into consumer price headlines, following a 27% rise year on year in January.

Market commentators, and at times the Federal Reserve, like to exclude energy-price inflation from forward looking assessments, given historic volatility and a tendency for prices to revert to historic averages. Consumers however, are well aware of energy's impact on prices for everyday items of late. In January, the price for gasoline rose 40% from a year ago. Natural gas prices were up 24%, lifting consumer heating bills. Electricity prices also increased, marking an 11% rise in the past year.

Historically, rising energy prices have led to additional capital investment from commodity-producing companies (oil, gas, coal, etc.), resulting in more balanced markets and lower prices. Whether energy prices revert to historic averages this time around remains to be seen.

Gasoline prices are directly tied to the price of oil. With oil inventories in the US falling at record rates, and prices hitting multi-year highs, consumers might expect oil companies to accelerate production growth. They are not. Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Conoco (NYSE:COP) and BP (NYSE:BP) all reported 2021 results in the past two weeks and provided production guidance for 2022 -- all four companies forecast flat year-over-year production growth, despite higher prices.

On the electricity front, coal remains the second largest source of generation nationwide. Unfortunately for US consumers, coal trades on a global market, and reduced nuclear power generation in Europe has resulted in coal prices reaching record highs. US producers Consol (NYSE:CEIX) and Peabody (NYSE:BTU) reported earnings this week; both companies told shareholders to expect rising cash flows to be allocated to balance sheet repair rather than increased production.

Natural gas prices may offer some reprieve for consumers in the months to come. Outside of the United States, an historic energy shortage has driven natural gas prices in Europe and Asia to all-time highs. Up ~500%+ year on year, to levels that are more than 6x those seen in the US. And although the US has become the largest exporter of natural gas globally, export capacity has been unable to keep up with America's ability to produce (NYSE:EQT) (NASDAQ:CHK) (NYSE:RRC). Following a cold winter and some brief supply worries, natural gas prices have fallen by ~30% from recent highs.

Whether market commentators and Fed officials begin including energy costs when assessing economic and market conditions remains to be seen (NYSEARCA:TIP). However, higher energy prices appear likely to remain a burden to consumers wallets for the foreseeable future.