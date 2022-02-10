Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 1.52% on Thursday morning following reports that new Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy's first all-hands meeting was disrupted by some laid-off employees. The chat complaints led to the meeting being called off early.

Things were calmer on Wall Street with MKM Partners turning slightly more constructive by firing off a price target boost to $35 from $30.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni said the majority of the stock's reaction this week can be attributed to the CEO development and calls PTON "show me" story.

"We are still unclear whether FY22 guidance is conservative enough, whether demand trends are truly predictable, and whether Peloton's unit economics are truly sustainable, despite cost cuts (i.e., hardware gross margin > acquisition costs). We stay on the sidelines, however, we acknowledge that the new CEO has a tremendous track record of creating shareholder value and, arguably, at-home connected fitness should see a larger market opportunity in the new normal, with PTON among the long-term winners with leading brand/market share."

