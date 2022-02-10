Emcore (EMKR -29.7%) plunges to a 52-week low after missing FQ1 earnings estimates and guiding Q2 revenues below consensus.

Q1 revenues rose 26% Y/Y to $42.4M, in line with analyst expectations, but the company said it sees Q2 sales of $32M-$34M, below the $40.5M consensus.

Q1 aerospace and defense segment revenues fell 15% Q/Q to $9.9M, due to lower sales of Quartz MEMS and Defense Optoelectronics products; broadband segment sales came in flat at $32.3M.

Analysts at Lake Street Capital downgrade shares to Hold from Buy with a $4.50 price target; the stock already has dropped below that level, "but we believe the larger issue is FY 2022 and likely FY 2023 will be lost years from a growth perspective."

Prior to Q1, the broadband segment had displayed six straight quarters of both Q/Q and y/y growth, and management had remained bullish on the ever-growing backlog, but Lake Street says this "now appears to have been a reflection of some double-ordering."

Prior to Thursday's drop, Emcore shares have slumped 15% YTD after a flat performance during the past year.