Arvinas, Kymera started as biotech overweights at Wells Fargo

Feb. 10, 2022 10:54 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), ARVNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Wells Fargo has initiated Arvinas (ARVN +6.4%) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR +4.1%) with overweight ratings.
  • Analyst Derek Archila has price targets as follows: Arvinas, 31% upside based on Wednesday's close; Kymera, ~44% upside.
  • Regarding Arvinas, Archila wrote, "today’s valuation offers a nice entry point for shares."
  • With Kymera, "several modest catalysts that should help further de-risk KYMR's programs and offer upside for the stock."
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners considers Arvinas "one of the most interesting science-heavy emerging biopharmas."
