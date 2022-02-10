Arvinas, Kymera started as biotech overweights at Wells Fargo
Feb. 10, 2022 10:54 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR), ARVNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo has initiated Arvinas (ARVN +6.4%) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR +4.1%) with overweight ratings.
- Analyst Derek Archila has price targets as follows: Arvinas, 31% upside based on Wednesday's close; Kymera, ~44% upside.
- Regarding Arvinas, Archila wrote, "today’s valuation offers a nice entry point for shares."
- With Kymera, "several modest catalysts that should help further de-risk KYMR's programs and offer upside for the stock."
