IGP slides after soft organic growth outlook clouds earning beat: Q4 Report
Feb. 10, 2022 10:49 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is down 6% in early Thursday trading after the company released soft outlook for next year's organic growth.
- CEO Philippe Krakowsky said "As we look ahead, we anticipate that 2022 will be another year of strong growth, on top of our multi-year, industry-leading performance. As such, we are targeting full-year organic growth of 5% in 2022." He added, "With that level of growth, we expect that in 2022 we will consolidate the significant gains achieved in adjusted EBITA margin over the past two years, at a level of approximately 16.6%."
- That comes in the company's fourth quarter earnings results where FY21 organic net revenue growth is reported at 11.9%.
- FY21 revenue increased 12.9% Y/Y to $9.11B.
- Q4 Results Highlights: Revenue of $2.55B (+11.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $40M;
- Organic net revenue growth was 11.7%, comprising of 12.1% increase in the U.S. and 11.0% in International markets.
- Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $491.8M with margin of 19.3% during the quarter.
- GAAP EPS of $0.90; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.01.
- The company ended the quarter with $3.27B in cash and cash equivalents.
- Also, Board approved 7% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.29 and resumes buyback program to repurchase up to $400M.