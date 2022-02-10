Neptune Wellness narrows net loss as margins improve amid cost cutting measures

Feb. 10, 2022 10:55 AM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT +13.9%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours after the company recorded the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth with a decline of net loss amid rising margins.
  • Revenue, including a $1.1M sales attributable to a prior quarter, jumped ~17% sequentially to C$18.4M in Q3 fiscal 2022. The gross profit increased by C$12.0M to C$2.0M as the gross margin improved to ~11% from (~301%) in the year-ago period.
  • Adj. EBITDA and net loss declined ~72% YoY and ~22% YoY to C$9.8M and C$20.9M, respectively, as the company launched cost-cutting initiatives and generated supply chain efficiencies. However, cash and cash equivalents fell ~78% from March 31 to C$16.6M.
  • “As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on controlling our costs while executing on our high-growth opportunities within our Food & Beverage, Cannabis, and Personal Care & Beauty brands,” CEO Michael Cammarata remarked.
  • Despite a ~89% decline in its share price, Neptune Wellness (NASDAQ:NEPT) holds on to a single Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street currently.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.