Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.76 vs. C$0.56 in Q420 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$8.07B vs. C$10B in prior year quarter.

Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Shares rallied to a 52-week high on Nov. 05, 2021 after Enbridge reported its Q3 financial results. The energy infrastructure company generated adjusted EBITDA of C$3.27B (+9% Y/Y), topping C$3.22B analyst consensus estimate. Distributable cash flow (DCF) jumped 9.7% to C$2.29B.

The management had reaffirmed the 2021 guidance range for EBITDA (C$13.9B-C$14.3B) and DCF per share of ($4.70 to $5.00) at the time. For Q4, EBITDA contributions is estimated to be in line with the company guidance of roughly C$200M. Enbridge also expects to transport ~2.95M bbl/day on its Mainline system on an average during the quarter.

For FY 2022, Enbridge guides for adjusted EBITDA of C$15B-15.6B and DCF of C$5.20-5.50/share, reflecting midpoint growth of 9% and 10% respectively, relative to 2021 guidance.

The company closed its acquisition of Moda Midstream Operating in November and expects a "modest tailwind" in Q4, with rising terminals contracted volumes over the next 12 months. Its line three came online in early Q4, adding ~250k-300kb/d of offtake to Alberta and helping boost Western Canada Select heavy oil prices to nearly seven-year highs.

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to Equal Weight from Overweight, citing limited near-term catalysts compared to its top pick in the midstream oil and gas industry, Energy Transfer.

In November, RBC cuts its price target for Enbridge to C$60 after the Canada Energy Regulator's ruling against the firm to sell space on its Mainline oil pipeline network through long-term contracts rather than on a monthly basis. Following the rejection of its plan, Enbridge said it would reopen discussions with shippers on a new tolls agreement.

Early in January, Enbridge said it is seeking both light and heavy crude supplies for its Mainline system across Canada, which is "currently experiencing low supply".

Enbridge also recently said it is considering a private placement of hybrid subordinated debt securities in Canada, days after it announced plans to buy back C$1.5B worth of common shares in a normal course issuer bid.