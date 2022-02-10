TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares fell sharply on Thursday after the printed circuit board manufacturer posted fourth-quarter results that highlighted margin challenges, resulting in a downgrade from investment firm Truist.

Analyst William Stein downgraded the stock to hold and lowered the price target to $14 from $16, noting that while other companies "delivered upside" in the current environment for the semiconductor industry, TTM is "more challenged" when it comes to "converting strong demand to improving financials."

Stein also noted that TTM Technologies was delivering 9.4% operating margins in 2018, so the company has not improved over the past few years, despite getting rid of its "most challenging businesses," a low-value manufacturing services operation and a handset printed circuit board operation that put "significant volatility and seasonality into the business."

However, as demand for electronic products has grown due to the pandemic and chip shortages have persisted for the better part of 18 months, TTM Technologies has not been able to capture the upside in operating margins.

"We believe the management team has done a good job improving the company's prospects by buying and integrating Anaren and by divesting the lower-value businesses," Stein explained.

TTM Technologies shares fell more than 20% to $11.20 on heavy volume on Thursday.

In the fourth-quarter revenue, TTM said it generated $598.1 million in revenue, above the $551.4 million that analysts were looking for. However, gross profit margins came in at 16.7%, compared to estimates of 17.7%. Operating margins came in at 8.2%, in-line with estimates.

In addition, TTM guided first-quarter revenue to be $560 million, compared to estimates of $545.1 million, but earnings guidance of 23 cents per share was 6 cents below estimates.

"Unfortunately, a good management team hasn't been able to out-execute a challenging industry," Stein added.

On Wednesday, TTM Technologies said it earned 8 cents per share during the fourth-quarter, missing estimates by 10 cents per share.