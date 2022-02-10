Canada Goose shares plunge on Q3 EPS miss and FY2022 guidance cut
Feb. 10, 2022 11:11 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Despite double digit revenue growth, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS -15.5%) down as EPS missed the consensus mark in FQ3.
- The company's share is also suffering due to FY2022 guidance cut driven by COVID restrictions and lower-than- expected revenue and retail traffic in APAC and EMEA in the current quarter.
- Omicron-related restrictions has impacted the demand for the company's luxury parkas and footwear.
- Gross margin rate was 70.6% vs. 66.8% year ago and consensus of 70.1%.
- The company has issued downside outlook for FY22, sees revenues of C$1.09B - C$1.105B vs. consensus of C$1.15B and prior guidance C$1.125B - C$1.175B; Adjusted EPS of C$1.02 - C$1.11 vs. consensus of C$1.33 and prior guidance of C$1.17 - C$1.33;