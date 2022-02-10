Affirm Holdings (AFRM +4.8%) stock has rebounded ~38% in the past five sessions, outpacing other payment-related stocks such as Block (SQ +4.1%) and PayPal (PYPL +0.7%) and the broader S&P 500 (+1.8%) as seen in chart below.

The burst comes ahead of the Buy Now Pay Later company's fiscal Q2 earnings, which will come out after Thursday's closing bell. Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is expected to post a loss of $0.22 per share, and revenue of $333.1M. By contrast, the company reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $1.13 and revenue of $269.4M.

In addition, some analysts are more constructive on the stock. On Monday, Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey started covering Affirm (AFRM) with a Buy rating, as he expects the company to use "data in a digital native tech stack to shift consumer spending to simple, affordable Buy Now Pay Later installment plans from traditional payments cards." And late last month, D.A. Davidson upgraded the stock to Buy as data suggests U.S. BNPL usage more than doubled during the holiday season.

Also, with consumer prices rising, shoppers may be more willing to look at installment plans in paying for major purchases.

While Affirm (AFRM), Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN), and Block (NYSE:SQ) shares have pulled up from January's swoon in tech, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) remains depressed after it guided investors to expect slower user growth rates when it announced its Q4 earnings as seen in stock movement over the past month.

SA contributor Investi Analyst takes a dive into the differences in BNPL strategy and who wins long term