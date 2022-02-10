The shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA +16.0%) have surged after the FDA rejected a citizen petition filed by the lawyer, Jordan Thomas of Labaton Sucharow, citing concerns over the quality of the studies into the company’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam.

Cassava (NASDAQ:SAVA) tanked last August after Mr. Thomas urged Billy Dunn, the director of FDA’s center for drug evaluation and research, to pause simufilam clinical trials.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the agency noted that the petition was rejected on procedural grounds. “Please note that your Petitions are being denied solely on the grounds that your requests are not the appropriate subject of a citizen petition," it wrote.

“Requests for the Agency to initiate enforcement action and related regulatory activity are expressly excluded from the FDA’s citizen petition procedures.”

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated an investigation into Cassava (SAVA) over the allegations of data manipulation related to study results of simufilam, The Wall Street Journal reported last November.

Amid the controversy, Cassava (SAVA) shares have plunged ~14% over the past twelve months even as the company advances two late-stage trials for the oral treatment.