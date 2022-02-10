J&J single-shot COVID vaccine has only ~53% efficacy based on final analysis

  • Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -1.0%) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was found to provide just 52.9% protection against moderate-to-severe disease at least 28 days after administration, according to a final analysis.
  • The analysis, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that efficacy was 56.3% at least 14 days after administration.
  • Efficacy was found to be the strongest against the original Alpha variant compared to subsequent ones, and against severe COVID-19.
  • "Overall, our findings indicate that a single dose of Ad26.COV2.S provided protection against severe disease and hospitalization, which could be important in regions requiring mass vaccination or in populations with poor adherence to two-dose prime regimens, and support the use of Ad26.COV2.S in the ongoing effort against the global Covid-19 pandemic," researchers concluded.
  • The New York Times recently reported that late last year, J&J shut down its only plant making usable batches of the COVID vaccine.
