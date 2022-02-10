CyberArk climbs 8% on Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 10, 2022 11:20 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) climbed 8% after reporting Q4 results that beat Street estimates, driven by stronger than expected bookings.
- Subscription bookings mix was 71% in Q4 and 66% for 2021. "... we are confident we will hit our subscription transition target goal of reaching about 85% bookings mix in Q2 of 2022," said CyberArk CEO Udi Mokady.
- Annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) was $393M, an increase of 44% from $274M at Dec. 31.
- CYBR expects Q1 total revenue of $125M-133M vs. consensus estimate of $128.64M.
- Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.42-0.25 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.08.
- CYBR estimates 2022 total revenue of $582M-598M, well above consensus estimate of $563.41M. But non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.98-0.64, a much wider loss than consensus estimate of -$0.14.
- ARR as of Dec. 31, 2022 is expected to be $530M-536M, up 35-36% from Dec. 31, 2021.
- CYBR stock has declined 12.3% in the past 1 year.