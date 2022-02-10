Tufin Software Technologies jumps 9% on brighter outlook

  • Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN +10.3%) Q4 reports revenue rise of 15.5% to $35.8M, beating consensus by $1.42M.
  • Bifurcating revenue: Product revenue was $19.1M, up 27% from last year and maintenance and professional services revenue was $16.8M, up 5% from prior.
  • GAAP gross profit was $29.7M, or 83% of total revenue.
  • GAAP operating loss was $3.1M vs. $3.5M last year.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats consensus by $0.07.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were $89.4M
  • Q1 2022 outlook: Total revenue between $23M-27M vs. consensus of $25.10M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $11.5M and $8.1M.
  • FY 2022 outlook: Total revenue between $123M-129M vs. consensus of $122.49M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $28.9M and $23.8M.
  • The stock has dropped about 51% over the last one year
  • Previously (Feb. 10): Tufin Software Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.07, revenue of $35.8M beats by $1.42M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.