Tufin Software Technologies jumps 9% on brighter outlook
Feb. 10, 2022 11:20 AM ETTufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN +10.3%) Q4 reports revenue rise of 15.5% to $35.8M, beating consensus by $1.42M.
- Bifurcating revenue: Product revenue was $19.1M, up 27% from last year and maintenance and professional services revenue was $16.8M, up 5% from prior.
- GAAP gross profit was $29.7M, or 83% of total revenue.
- GAAP operating loss was $3.1M vs. $3.5M last year.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats consensus by $0.07.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were $89.4M
- Q1 2022 outlook: Total revenue between $23M-27M vs. consensus of $25.10M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $11.5M and $8.1M.
- FY 2022 outlook: Total revenue between $123M-129M vs. consensus of $122.49M; Non-GAAP operating loss between $28.9M and $23.8M.
- The stock has dropped about 51% over the last one year
- Previously (Feb. 10): Tufin Software Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.07, revenue of $35.8M beats by $1.42M