Linde (LIN +3.4%) moves sharply higher after reporting better than expected adjusted Q4 earnings and revenues, while targeting 10%-13% EPS growth in 2022.

The world's largest industrial gas company posted Q4 net profit of $1.03B, compared with $770M in the year-earlier quarter; Q4 revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $8.3B, with underlying sales rising 9% from 3% price attainment and 6% higher volumes, mostly from the electronics, chemicals and energy end markets.

Linde issued in-line guidance for Q1 and FY 2022, seeing Q1 earnings of $2.70-$2.80/share and full-year EPS of $11.55-$11.85, vs. $2.75 and $11.73 analyst consensus estimate, respectively.

"The Linde team delivered another quarter of record financial results... while positioning the company for future growth with a contractually secured project backlog of $13 billion," CEO Steve Angel said.

Linde shares have gained 19% over the past year but decline 12% YTD.