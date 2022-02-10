Electric vehicle roundup: TuSimple jumps after update, battery charging names on watch

Electric vehicle stocks had a mixed morning after the consumer price report showed a 7.5% year-over-year increase in inflation and the Biden administration announced a five-year $5B investment in the nation's electric vehicle charging network.

TuSimple (TSP +8.4%) was one of the biggest sector gainers in midday trading after its earnings report was digested. Morgan Stanley said the TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) did not have enough to recharge the bull case on the stock. "TSP is doing everything it possibly can to demonstrate to the market that autonomous trucking is real with repeated Driver Out tests, strong partnerships and even effectively pulling forward the timeline of commercialization to the end 2023, which has rarely, if ever, happened in technology disruption industries," noted analyst Ravi Shanker.

Other gainers included Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD +8.0%), GreenPower Motor Company (GP +3.1%), Hyzon Motors (HYZN +4.6%), FuelCell Energy (FCEL +4.2%) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE +4.3%).

Electric vehicle battery charging stocks are being closely watched ahead with more focus on the plans for the Department of Transportation and Department of Energy to spend $7.5B to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. EVgo (EVGO +2.4%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +5.6%), Blink Charging (BLNK +6.8%), Beam Global (BEEM +4.2%), Wallbox N.V. (WBX -0.3%) and Volta Industries (VLTA +2.9%) could all benefit if that spotlight is turned on.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN +4.0%) and Nikola (NKLA +2.2%) showed gains, but Tesla (TSLA -0.0%) was largely hugging the flatline.

Read: Inflation is soaring - watch these stocks for positive pricing impact.