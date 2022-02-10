TC BioPharma downsizes proposed IPO for third time, now seeks $16M

Scottish biotech TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $16M, marking the third time it has cut the size of the deal since first filing in October to raise $50M.

In the company’s recently amended F-1, TC BioPharm said it now plans to offer 3.76M American Depositary Shares and 7.53M warrants. The securities will be sold in combinations of one ADS plus two warrants for $4.25. Each warrant is exercisable to buy one ADS at $4.25.

Underwriters will receive a 45-day option to buy up to 565K additional ADSs and 1.1M additional warrants at the public price.

TC BioPharm has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol TCBP. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

The biotech company has cut the amount it seeks to raise a few times over the last few months since first filing in October.

On Jan. 31, the company filed an amended S-1 to raise $22M after filing to raise $30 on Dec. 23. The company initially filed on Oct. 26 to raise $50M.

TC BioPharm has been developing immunotherapies based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta (GD-T) cell platform. The company’s lead product is beginning Phase 2/3 testing for acute myeloid leukemia. TC BioPharm hopes to launch the product in 2023. Its also planning clinical studies to test a product for the treatment of acute and long COVID-19.

For a more in-depth look at TC BioPharm, check out SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners’ “TC BioPharm: Developing Allogeneic GD-T Based Immunotherapies.”