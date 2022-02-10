Viking Therapeutics rises 8% following Q4 results
Feb. 10, 2022 11:44 AM ETViking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX +8.3%) stock shot up Feb. 10 following its Q4 results on Feb. 9 post-market.
- Q4 research and development expenses were $9.8M, compared to $9M for the same period a year ago.
- The increase was mainly due to increased expenses related to manufacturing of drug candidates, preclinical studies, and stock-based compensation, among other things.
- The company reported a net loss of $12.4M, compared to a net loss of $10.9M in Q4 2020.
- The increase in net loss was mainly due to the rise in research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses.
- At Dec. 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $202.1M, compared to $248.4M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Viking said said enrollment is proceeding in phase 2b VOYAGE study evaluating VK2809 to treat NASH, a type of liver disease. The company expects to report initial data on the main goal by the end of 2022.
- Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of VK2735 is also ongoing.
- The company noted that data From three clinical programs is expected in the next 12 to 18 months.