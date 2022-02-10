American Axle & Manufacturing Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:44 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.