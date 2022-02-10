Under Armour Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:45 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.