CAE FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETCAE Inc. (CAE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $722.56M (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.