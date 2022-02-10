Apollo Global Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $568.11M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.