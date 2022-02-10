IAA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+29.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.71M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.