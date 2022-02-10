Freddie Mac Q4 earnings rise from a year ago on mortgage growth, higher fees
Feb. 10, 2022 11:50 AM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.2%) earnings rose in the last quarter of 2021 vs. a year ago, helped by mortgage portfolio growth and higher average portfolio guarantee rates in its single-family business.
- Higher credit-related expense partly offset an increase in net interest income.
- Credit related expense of $604M rose from $194M in Q3 and compared with credit-related income of $91M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net revenue of $5.57B rose 11% Y/Y. Net interest income of $4.76B increased from $4.42B in Q3 and $3.65B in Q4 2020. Investment gains of $519M increased from $383M in Q3, but fell from $856M in Q4 2020.
- Comprehensive income of $2.72B fell from $2.91B in Q3 and rose from $2.52B in the year-ago quarter.
- The single-family segment, which account for the majority of Freddie's business, saw revenue rise to $4.70B from $3.96B in Q3 and slipped from $4.72B in Q4 2020; comprehensive income increased to $2.20B from $2.05B in Q3 and declined from $2.78B in the year-ago quarter.
- Also of note, single-family loan workout activity declined to 62K in Q4 2021 from 133K in Q4 2020, as demand for pandemic-related borrower assistance declined through 2021. Some 0.57% of loans in the single-family mortgage portfolio, based on loan count, were in forbearance as of Dec. 31, 2021, down from 2.70% in Q4 2020.
- Earlier, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reports Q4 results