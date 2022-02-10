Newell Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:53 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.