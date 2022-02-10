Ares Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:53 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $659.06M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.