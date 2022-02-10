International Flavors & Fragrances rises 7%; Q4 revenue tops Street view
Feb. 10, 2022 11:54 AM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) rose 7% after posting better-than-expected Q4 revenue, driven primarily by incremental sales related to the Nutrition & Biosciences merger.
- The stock was also lifted by WSJ's report on Feb. 9 that IFF reached a settlement deal with activist investor Carl Icahn.
- However, IFF's Q4 adj. EPS of $0.55 missed Street view, likely due to inflationary pressures.
- IFF expects 2022 sales to be ~$12.3B-12.7B vs. consensus estimate of $12.46B. This reflects the Microbial Control divestiture, which is expected to be complete by May-end.
- IFF plans to target additional divestitures to further de-lever balance sheet.
- Comparable currency neutral sales growth for 2022 is expected to be ~6-9%.
- In its earnings presentation, IFF provided the following outlook for 2022:
- “Looking ahead, our teams are focused on pricing execution and cost discipline. These priorities are critical as we expect inflationary pressures across the supply chain to continue in 2022. We are taking significant pricing actions to fully offset our dollar cost exposure, which we expect will result in strong sales and profit growth at a more modest margin,” said IFF CFO Glenn Richter.