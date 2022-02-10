Diebold Nixdorf trades in red on missing Q4 EPS & revenue estimates

Feb. 10, 2022 11:54 AM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Magnifying Glass On Top Of Bar Chart

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -8.6%) trades down during the day's trading after it missed Q4 EPS & revenue estimates.
  • Total net sales dropped 4.2% led by a $22 headwind from exchange rate differences, and a $13.2M reduction from divested businesses; pressure was also due to supply chain delays which have delayed revenue recognition into 2022.
  • Geography-wise, Total Eurasia Banking saw a 10.1% drop while Total Americas Banking was higher by 3.1%.
  • Segment-wise, services revenue was down 47.2% while products saw a 2.2% increase.
  • The year 2021 ended with 14% growth in Retail segment revenue, outpacing the market in self-checkout products, particularly in Europe.
  • On the positive side, the company exceeded its high end of outlook range for free cash flow with $101M; it generated net cash from operations of $123M.
  • The company's backlog remained robust, up ~11% over 2020, providing a strong foundation for upcoming periods.
  • The company appointed Octavio Marquez as its president & CEO, after current CEO Gerrard Schmid term expires.
  • Outlook for 2022:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.