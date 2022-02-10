Diebold Nixdorf trades in red on missing Q4 EPS & revenue estimates
Feb. 10, 2022 11:54 AM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -8.6%) trades down during the day's trading after it missed Q4 EPS & revenue estimates.
- Total net sales dropped 4.2% led by a $22 headwind from exchange rate differences, and a $13.2M reduction from divested businesses; pressure was also due to supply chain delays which have delayed revenue recognition into 2022.
- Geography-wise, Total Eurasia Banking saw a 10.1% drop while Total Americas Banking was higher by 3.1%.
- Segment-wise, services revenue was down 47.2% while products saw a 2.2% increase.
- The year 2021 ended with 14% growth in Retail segment revenue, outpacing the market in self-checkout products, particularly in Europe.
- On the positive side, the company exceeded its high end of outlook range for free cash flow with $101M; it generated net cash from operations of $123M.
- The company's backlog remained robust, up ~11% over 2020, providing a strong foundation for upcoming periods.
- The company appointed Octavio Marquez as its president & CEO, after current CEO Gerrard Schmid term expires.
- Outlook for 2022: