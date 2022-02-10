Newmark Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:55 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+86.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $876.23M (+45.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMRK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.