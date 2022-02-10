Genpact Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:56 AM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.