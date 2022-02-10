Bruker Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:57 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.73M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.