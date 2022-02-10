2U slashes 50% on 2022 guidance disappointment
Feb. 10, 2022
- 2U (TWOU -47.6%) shows Q4 revenue of $243.6M, beating consensus by $0.6M.
- Bifurcating revenue: Degree Program Segment revenue increased 17% to $152.4M and Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 8% to $91.2M.
- Net loss increased $29.6M to $67.3M
- Adjusted EBITDA improved $2.2M to $21M.
- FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7%
- Adjusted net loss increased $10.8M to $14.9M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats consensus by $0.05.
- Dig deeper in company presentation
Outlook FY 2022: Revenue to range from $1.05B-1.09B, representing growth of 13% at the midpoint; Net loss to range from $235M-215M; Adjusted EBITDA to range from $70M-90M, representing growth of 20% at the midpoint.
- "Our strong 2021 results were led by healthy revenue growth in both our degree and alternative credential business, with demand for our undergraduate offerings particularly compelling," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, 2U's Co-Founder and CEO.
