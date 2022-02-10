Essent Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:57 AM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.66M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.