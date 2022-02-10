Neurocrine Biosciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2022 11:58 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.72M (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.