Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) soared 18% after a report late Wednesday that the apartment REIT is said to be evaluating a full or potential sale after getting takeover interest.

APTS, a REIT which owns retail and multifamily properties, is in the early stages of considering its options, according to a Bloomberg report.

A potential sale of APTS comes after Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreed to acquire Bluerock Residential (NYSE:BRG), a competitor to APTS, for $3.6B in December. The news also followed a Reuters report in late December that investment firm Arkhouse Partners was said to be seeking to take control of the APTS board and had nominated five directors.

"With many apartment REITS trading at discounts to NAV (or higher implied cap rates), it is reasonable to think that there could be more takeouts in the sector," Colliers analyst Barry Oxford wrote in a note. "Simply put prices for apartment buildings are cheaper on Wall Street than on Main Street."

Oxford raised his price target for APTS to $24 from $18 and using a mid-to-high 3% cap rate(where BRG deal was done) he sees a NAVPS of $30. Using a cap rate in the low-to-mid 4%, he gets an approximate NAVPS of $25.

Collier's Oxford believes there's an "above average" likelihood of APTS being acquired, though he warns the shares could pull back to $18/share without a deal.

APTS is scheduled to release Q4 results on Feb. 28.