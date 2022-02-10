Uber gives up gains as traders digest investor day news

Feb. 10, 2022

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) gave up earlier gains as it held its first investor day on Thursday, one day after it reported strong fourth-quarter results and issued first-quarter guidance.

At the investor day, Uber (UBER) finance chief Nelson Chai said the company expects its adjusted earnings to reach $5 billion by 2024, with gross bookings of $165 billion to $175 billion. According to Reuters, analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the company to generate $5.7 billion in adjusted earnings in 2024.

Uber shares, which had been up nearly 5% earlier in the session, were recently changing hands at $39.86, down nearly 1%, after shares resumed trading, following a brief halt.

On Wednesday, Uber (UBER) said it earned 44 cents a share on $5.78 billion in revenue, as revenue from delivery surged 77% year-over-year to $2.42 billion. The results topped the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who estimated Uber (UBER) would lose 33 cents a share on $5.36 billion in revenue

The company's results got a boost from Uber's (UBER) freight business, which saw sales top $1 billion, a gain of 245% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA during the period came in at $86 million, compared to a loss of $454 million in the year-ago period.

Uber's (UBER) take rates, or the amount of revenue it generates as a percentage of gross bookings, were mixed in the quarter, with mobility falling to 20.1%, compared to 21.7% in the year-ago period. Delivery take rate, however, rose significantly, coming in at 18%, versus 13.5% in the year-ago period.

For its first quarter, Uber (UBER) said it expects gross bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $130 million.

Separately on Thursday, Wedbush Securities said that Uber's results and guidance were a "big step in the right direction" for the Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm.

