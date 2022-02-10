Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.04B (+14.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

Dominion Energy beat earnings estimates in Q3, although revenues fell short, dropping 12% Y/Y. The company narrowed its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance and issued downside guidance for Q4, seeing operating EPS of $0.85-$0.95.

The firm also submitted an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission for the $9.8B, 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, which is planned to generate clean energy to power as many as 660K homes.

Dominion Energy was hit by a downgrade from Goldman Sachs in January, citing overvalued shares based on its sum-of-the-parts analysis and relative to total return opportunities elsewhere among large-cap utilities.

Meanwhile, UBS upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral, citing the utility's regulated rate base growth story and "clean regulatory calendar." Dominion also bagged approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission to proceed with its 10-year plan to transform the state's electric distribution grid.

KeyBanc's Sophie Karp tapped Dominion Energy as among "key ideas" in the regulated space entering 2022, with sufficient long-term growth opportunities to merit sustained premiums.

A recent bullish SA contributor analysis also suggested that the utility's operating EPS payout ratio will slightly improve in 2022, despite the recent dividend hike.