  • Global Payments (GPN +2.3%) said it expects to finalize contract negotiations to become the technology partner for Caixabank's (OTCPK:CAIXY) card issuing business in coming weeks.
  • "Upon implementation in conjunction with our recently announced partnership with Virgin Money (OTC:CYBBF), we believe that Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will be among the leading debit technology providers across Europe," Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan said.
  • As part of its aim to refine its portfolio mix and focus on corporate customers, Global Payments (GPN) has started a strategic review of its NetSpend consumer business. The company plans to keep its B2B assets.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.13, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $2.12, rose from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter
  • Q4 adjusted net revenue of $1.98B topped the $1.97B consensus and rose 13% Y/Y.
  • Global Payments (GPN) issued guidance for adjusted EPS of $9.45-$9.67 in 2022, resulting in a midpoint of $9.56 that matches consensus.
  • Note that the company also increased its stock buyback authorization to $2.0B.
