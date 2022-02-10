UEPS Technologies drops 9% missing FQ2 expectations

  • UEPS Technologies (UEPS -8.7%) FQ2 shows 4% Y/Y decrease in revenue to $31.1M, misses consensus by $3.79M.
  • 38% recovery in operating loss to $9.4M in Q2 2022, reflecting the direct cost reductions in our consumer business.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.06M during the quarter.
  • 42% improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss to $7.1M, underpinned by the turnaround in our consumer business.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses consensus by $0.08.
  • Cash of $182.4M as of December 31, 2021.
