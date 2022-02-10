Ford hits the accelerator on electric Lincoln plans

Ford Motor Company (F +1.0%) will step up the electrification of the Lincoln brand in North America with the introduction of at least five new battery-powered Lincoln sport utility vehicles through 2026, according to Reuters.

Sources says the new all-electric vehicles will replace or supplement the Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator models.

The electrification of Lincoln falls under the $30B investment Ford (NYSE:F) aims to make in EVs and batteries through 2030. Some of the new EVs will share the updated platform of the Mustang Mach E.

The electric push for Lincoln will begin with a large crossover about the size of the Aviator entering production at an Ontario plant with a targeted date of either late 2024 or early 2025. Production plans for the other models have not been finalized.

