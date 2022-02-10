Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +3.0%) is trading higher after the company reported better than expected revenue for Q4 2021, while the bottom line missed expectations amid a rise in the cost base.

Quarterly revenue climbed ~58% YoY to $258.5M expanding the annual revenue by ~71% YoY to $844.3M as leading revenue generator ONPATTRO generated $139M and $475M with ~15% YoY and ~55% YoY growth, respectively.

The RNAi therapeutics company managed to double its revenue in both 2019 and 2020.

Total product revenue in Q4 and 2021 gained ~76% YoY and ~83% YoY, to $198.5M and $662.1M, respectively. However, as total operating costs and expenses climbed ~27% YoY to $453.1M, the net loss for the quarter rose ~6% YoY to $258.5M while the yearly net loss remained flat at $852.8M.

The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities reached $2.4B at the end of the year from $1.9B in 2020 year-end.

For 2022, Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) expects $900M – $1B in combined net product revenues, indicating ~44% YoY growth at the mid-point. Net revenues from collaborations and royalties are projected to range from $175M – $225M, indicating ~10% YoY growth from the past year, at the mid-point.

Commenting on the earnings release, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison argues that the company’s 2022 guidance fell below expectations. “We view guidance as conservative and think investors largely anticipated such guidance,” Harrison, who has an Overweight rating and $215 per share target on the stock, wrote.

However, Alnylam's (ALNY) net product revenue guidance includes sales from subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic vutrisiran, which is currently under the FDA review for hATTR amyloidosis in adults.