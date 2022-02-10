PG&E posts narrower full-year loss; plans to bury 3,600 miles of power lines

Feb. 10, 2022

PG&E (PCG -4.3%) turns lower after reporting in-line Q4 earnings of $0.28/share while the company did not break out quarterly revenues; for the full year, total operating revenues rose 12% to $20.64B.

Q4 net income rose to $472M from $200M in the year-ago quarter; for FY 2021, PG&E posted a $102M loss compared with $1.3B in losses for FY 2020.

Non-core after-tax items for the year totaled $2.2B, mostly due to the amortization of Wildfire Fund contributions under California's Assembly Bill 1054, the company's bankruptcy proceeding, 2019-20 wildfire-related costs and prior period net regulatory recoveries.

PG&E issued in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.07-$1.13 compared with $1.12 analyst consensus estimate.

CEO Patti Poppe said the company is making progress on scoping its plan to bury 10K miles of distribution lines to reduce the risk of wildfire; the utility wants to bury 3,600 miles of power lines over the next five years, according to a slide presentation.

PG&E said it aims to bury 175 miles of lines underground this year at a cost of $3.75M/mile, ramping up its annual pace to 1,200 miles in 2026 at a cost of $2.5M/mile, the presentation shows.

PG&E shares have edged 1% higher YTD and 4.5% over the past year.

