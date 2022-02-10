Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.07 missing estimates by 8 cents. GAAP EPS of $(0.19), excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted loss is ($0.07) per diluted share.

Revenue of $95.3M fell 2.7% Y/Y missing estimates by $9.04M.

Gross margin was 37% of revenue, compared to 41% in the prior quarter.

Total operating expenses $42.4 million compared to $39.3 million.

Backlog reached a record $62 million, compared to $50.0 million in the prior quarter.

Number of subscription customers grew 30% sequentially and more than 98% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $4.3 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $23.2 million as of September 30, 2021.

The company guided Q4 revenue to $92M below consensus of $104.59M.

Q4 non-GAAP adjusted EPS of ($0.07) vs. consensus of -$0.03.

The business and customer order momentum remains at historically high levels, along with another quarter of record backlog. The company is implementing a series of cost reduction measures, along with pricing increases, across our product categories due to the continued pressure on revenues due to supply chain constraints, combined with the increasing supply chain cost environment.

Press Release, Transccript